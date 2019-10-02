Telecommunications company Spark is warning customers not to fall for a popular scam email which asks for their bank details.

The email, which was forwarded on to the Herald, tells the recipient payments for their credit card were unsuccessful.

It then asked for recipients to update their details via a link.

A spokesperson for Spark confirmed the email was not a "legitimate communication" from the company but scammers posing as Spark.

"This type of scamming activity is common and has been around for many years," they said.

"The email is not isolated to Spark customers. We, therefore, have no way of knowing how many people have received an email of this nature."

The email people had been sent asking for their bank details. Photo / Supplied

The email featured no Spark branding images, nor was it signed off with a name of the person supposedly sending the email.

In July, police issued a public warning after banks indicated hundreds of victims had been snagged by an ongoing phone scam.

It falsely claimed to be from Spark and/or the police before convincing victims to withdraw tens of thousands of dollars from their bank account.

Earlier, police were able to intercept two separate packages in Auckland containing a total of $25,000.

The two victims, one of whom was an 84-year-old woman, were identified and had their intercepted money returned by police.

Further inquiries revealed that both victims had posted further packages containing substantial amounts of money.

Of the latest email scam, those behind them monitored corporate activity and mimicked their methods of communication, the Spark spokesperson said.

"They are also constantly changing their approach, both in terms of the stories they tell and the technology they use."

The best advice they could offer was to not give out personal information, such as passwords or credit cards to anyone.

People should not call back international numbers they did not recognise either.

Spark had a designated scam alert page where verified scamming activity the company was aware of was posted.

"It's a good idea for individuals to get familiar with these tactics so they can be aware of the latest characteristics of a scam," the spokesperson said.

"For more information on scams, including how to spot and report a scam visit: www.spark.co.nz/scams."