When it comes to the magnificent replica of Captain Cook's sailing ship Endeavour, it's truly like two worlds have collided.

The Australian HMB Endeavour entered Tauranga Harbour last Friday and sailed for Gisborne at 3 pm yesterday with 19 professional crew and 27 non-professional crew onboard.

The Endeavour replica will be part of a six-vessel flotilla, including traditional Māori waka, and will travel to more than a dozen sites of significance to Pacific voyaging and the first onshore encounters between Māori and Pākehā in 1769.

The HMB Endeavour will arrive in Gisborne on October 8 to join the Tuia 250

