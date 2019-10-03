COMMENT

Moves by iwi to see children moved out of state care and into homes connected to their wider whanau are a good first step, but there is scope to build further on such arrangements by providing pre-approved safe homes on marae for children in need of care and protection under the Oranga Tamariki Act 1989.

Although social workers take all steps necessary to identify family/whānau carers for babies and young children to prevent uplift by way of court orders, there needs to be a backstop in place to ensure homes are always available for at-risk children within their iwi.

