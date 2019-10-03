By Sandra Conchie

A health warning has been issued after a measles-infected passenger flew on two Air New Zealand flights between Auckland and Tauranga last week.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service has confirmed the man with measles flew between Auckland and Tauranga on September 26 before knowing they were infectious.

The man was on flight NZ8129 which departed Auckland for Tauranga at 8.15am that day and flew back to Auckland at 3.10pm on NZ5136.

Health service specialist Dr Maria Poynter said anyone who was on either flight should watch out for signs of measles.

Measles symptoms include a high fever,

