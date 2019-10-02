Lotto powerball jackpots to $25 million this weekend after nobody struck it big.

However, one lucky Pukekohe punter did manage to pocket a decent $1m while another person in Waitara took home $200,000.

The winning Lotto ticket was sold at Countdown Pukekohe South, while the $200k was won from a line of Strike sold at Waitara Post & Lotto.

The $25m could be spent and shared a multitude of ways, it could even see someone quit their job and live off the interest for the rest of their life.

Or, they could grab a group of friends and go on a trip around the world. They could invest in some property, perhaps a penthouse apartment in Auckland city's new block on Customs St East where prices start from a cool $12,890,000.

However, the views are priceless, as Seascape stretches 187m high.

A young Taranaki woman who pocketed $22.3m in January took her family holidaying around Europe for a month.

Next, she's heading to Japan for the Rugby World Cup semis and final.

"It's been a bit of a whirlwind year — a complete rollercoaster of emotions. Even now, I still can't quite believe it happened," the woman said.

But she said being able to help her family had been the best thing she had done.

"There is no amount of money I could ever give them to say thanks for all that they have done for me over the years."

Anyone who bought their ticket from either of the winning stores is urged to write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.