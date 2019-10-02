It will be a day of sorts, on the weather front, for many parts of the country - with lots of cloud and the odd shower or two forecast.

WeatherWatch said a moderate southwesterly airflow lies over New Zealand today and comes just before a cold front hits the South Island on Saturday.

Weather analyst Aaron Wilkinson said there would be cloudy areas and the odd shower for western parts of the North Island.

"The Bay of Plenty and perhaps Waikato has a mainly sunny morning, then cloud increases."

The latest rain radar shows a cold showery southwest flow over the North Island. Notice Wellington sits on a knife edge between showers & dry weather! It shows how a slight tilt to more southerly winds would completely change the weather in the Capital! https://t.co/tr7q4POIHO^AC pic.twitter.com/AmK99itb4F — MetService (@MetService) October 2, 2019

It will also be dry with some sunshine forecast in the Hawke's Bay and Gisborne areas - before one or two showers come through late this afternoon.

Aucklanders are in for cloudy periods and the odd shower today. Southwesterly winds will ease this morning and a temperature high of 14C and overnight low of 9C is forecast.

Just after 8am, the temperature in the city was at 9.6C and felt like "three clothing layers'' outside, the MetService said.

Hamilton is in for similar conditions; but the winter woollies will have to come out tonight, as an overnight low of 3C is on the cards.

The weather conditions are the same further north, in and around Kaitaia, where cloudy periods and the odd shower are also expected.

Anyone in Palmerston North, however, will be happy to know that long fine spells are forecast and southwest winds today will fade away by this evening. It will be a chilly night with a 1C low forecast.

It will also be fine - at first, at least - in Tauranga, before cloudy periods develop this afternoon.

Those in Wellington will get a few morning showers, mainly about the Hutt Valley, and a temperature high of 11C.

WARMER IN THE SOUTH ISLAND TOMORROW:

Further south, it will be mostly sunny about South Westland after morning high cloud clears. A shower or two is also expected about Greymouth during the day.

Wilkinson said people in Nelson are in for the odd shower as well and parts of Canterbury can expect to see cloudy periods this morning, before that turns into a sunny break.

Those holding out for a warmer spring, particularly in the South Island, can rejoice in the news that it will be "several degrees" above normal tomorrow.

WeatherWatch said that was thanks to a west to northwest flow moving across the South Island overnight. However, the warmer temperatures will be short-lived.

"In true spring style, [tomorrow's] warmth gives way to another cold change, as a cold front heads northwards on Saturday.

"This means the South Island becomes colder on Saturday, while the North Island starts off mild - but by the end of Saturday, most parts of New Zealand should have a cooler change.

"The front will slow down and fall apart as it reaches the upper North Island on Saturday night.''