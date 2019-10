Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was fatally stabbed in Edgecumbe this morning.

Police arrived at the scene on Hydro Rd and found a critically hurt 45-year-old man, who died short time later.

Police say a 23-year-old man has been charged with assault and that further charges are likely.

He is due to appear at Whakatane District Court tomorrow.