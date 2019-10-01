A person is dead after a suspected stabbing in Edgecumbe.

A police spokesman said officers were called to the scene of an assault in Hydro Rd in Edgecumbe about 8.20am.

On arrival, a man was found to have sustained critical injuries and died at the scene a short time later.

Police have taken one person into custody and are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

Cordons are in a place and the public are asked to avoid the area if possible.

A reporter at the scene said police and CIB cars lined Hydro Rd.

She said an ambulance was parked in the driveway of the home while two people spoke with police on the front lawn.

People were gathering outside the property with one or two talking to people at the address over the fence.

Police were also talking to people outside the property.

A man who lived further down the street told NZME he could see six police cars, one ambulance and a fire truck, with emergency responders standing outside the house.

It was the first time he had known any trouble on the street, he said.