A young Central Hawke's Bay woman who died in a crash near Takapau on Monday evening is being remembered as loving, kind and warm-hearted, with a friendly smile and bubbly personality.

Jessie King-Hazel, 23, died when her car collided with a truck and trailer unit on State Highway 2, just south of Fraser Rd, just before 5pm. Jessie's two dogs, travelling with her, also died.

SH2 was closed both ways following the cash, opening at 2.30am on Tuesday morning.

Jessie's close friend Siobhan Wilson said "It's still raw for everyone. But if I had to describe Jessie I would say

