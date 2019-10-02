Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern may think it is a pity NZ First MP Shane Jones has not been sent to Australia this week for a conference on navigating disruption.

Jones has proved something of a force of disruption, pushing the PM this week to scold him yet again for comments he made at a forestry conference that people should vote for NZ First or they miss out on the lolly.

The comments – at an event he was attending as a minister – "skirted close" to rules in the Cabinet Manual which set out the need to separate ministerial business

