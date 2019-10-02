The kiwi was trading at 62.46 US cents at 5:30 pm in Wellington. Photo / 123RF

The New Zealand dollar was treading water after gaining on US dollar weakness when soft data added to concerns that the US-China trade war is negatively impacting the US economy.

The kiwi was trading at 62.46 US cents at 5:30 pm in Wellington versus 62.44 US cents at 8am. The trade-weighted index was at 69.84 from 69.88.

The US dollar took a tumble when the Institute for Supply Management's factory index slipped to 47.8 in September, the lowest since June 2009 and was below expectations for 50.4.

OMF dealer Martin Rudings said the kiwi is only up on US dollar weakness after the manufacturing data but said it may have further to run.

"Technically the US dollar could come off a wee bit. It's lined up across a few currencies that look a bit oversold," he said.