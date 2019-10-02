The knives are out in the Lower Hutt local body elections with a council candidate blaming opponents for alleging an assault charge against him at a mayoral candidates meeting.

Concert promoter Phil Sprey has rubbished claims he shoulder-charged former councillor Max Shierlaw, saying he only brushed up against him as he tried to squeeze sideways past him and two other men blocking an aisle.

"There was no pushing or shoving or shoulder charge," Sprey said.

The incident has widened into claims Shierlaw posted an image on social media showing a knife hanging over Mayor Ray Wallace and councillor Glenda Barratt,

