EDITORIAL

The British Government this week conveyed a formal expression of regret to Gisborne-based iwi for deaths involving Captain James Cook 250 years ago. The utterings of atonement were made by British High Commissioner Laura Clarke in private marae meetings but stopped short of an apology.

Clarke held two meetings in Gisborne: first with Ngāti Oneone about midday, and then with the three Tūranga iwi - Ngai Tāmanuhiri, Rongowhakaata and Te Aitanga a Māhaki - a few hours later.

READ MORE:
Gisborne iwi requested expression of regret over deaths of Maori at first Cook encounter
'Extremely unhelpful': Prominent historian

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.