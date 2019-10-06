"Think about our future generations."

That's the message to Rotorua Lakes Council from 18-year-old candidate, Fisher Wang.

Born and raised on a farm in rural Kaharoa, Wang attended local schools and was a prefect at John Paul College. He is using his gap year to run for council.

Wang believes the current council isn't making the right decisions for his generation.

"They're thinking about them but not the impact it's going to have on me, or many others in our community."

Speaking to Local Focus in a video interview, Wang said that if elected the first thing he would do is make council more engaged with the community.



"At the moment I feel like there's a bit of a barrier between our families, our people and council. It's not very relatable. People don't really have a very good idea of what council does."