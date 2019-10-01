A person is dead after a suspected stabbing in Edgecumbe.

A police spokesman said officers were called to the scene of an assault in Hydro Rd in Edgecumbe about 8.20am.

Initial indications suggested one person had been assaulted and suffered serious injuries.

It is understood the injuries were fatal.

Police are working to establish the circumstances of the event.

An ambulance was also on the scene.

A man who lived further down the street told NZME he could see six police cars, one ambulance and a fire truck, with emergency responders standing outside the house.

It was the first time he had known any trouble on the street, he said.

