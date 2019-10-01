Fire investigators are due to look into the cause of a fire that destroyed a house in Tokoroa overnight.

Emergency services and fire crews were called to the blaze on Mossop Rd about 2am.

A northern fire communications spokeswoman said when firefighters arrived at the scene, the house was "well involved".

She said no one was injured in the blaze.

At one stage, the fire reached a second alarm intensity as crews had to get more water.

Further crews from Pūtāruru and Ngongotahā were called in to help at the scene also.