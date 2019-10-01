Taking a shower each morning is something many Kiwis take for granted, but some of those living on the streets have to forgo being clean for months on end.

That's about to change for people experiencing homelessness in Wellington, with the arrival of a new van providing free mobile laundry and shower services.

Australian charity Orange Sky has just announced the expansion of its services in New Zealand from Auckland to Wellington.

The charity has 29 vans operating across the ditch and is almost a year into its operations here.

Since launching in Auckland, the charity has washed more than 18 tonnes of laundry and provided 1900 showers.

The capital's first Orange Sky van will hit the streets in mid-November and will operate across the region.

Co-founder Lucas Patchett said they were also considering expansion plans to Christchurch and other parts of the country.

He said the charity has snowballed into something much bigger than he could ever have imagined since the first wash on the streets of Brisbane in 2014.

"It's a basic human right to feel clean and to feel connected", he said.

Eddie Uini has worked on the ground for the past year in Auckland alongside about 70 volunteers.

"In terms of dignity and respect, I really believe it goes a long way. I know if I haven't had a shower in one day how that makes me feel, imagine how much it can affect someone after six months."

Some people were too ashamed to visit the doctor or go to hospital because they weren't clean, let alone face job interviews, he said.

Orange Sky's Eddie Uini says being clean gives people back their dignity. Photo / Supplied

The other component to the mobile service is the opportunity for rough sleepers to talk and connect with volunteers while they wait for their washing cycle.

"The loneliest anyone could ever feel is to be surrounded by people every day but still not talk to anyone… even though people walk past them every day, people don't take the time to stop and say hello", Uini said.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has covered the cost of the van with additional support from the Wellington City Mission.

City Missioner Murray Edridge said they would help identify areas where there were people in need.

"The opportunity to have a private shower or to have your laundry attended to close to where you are or your community of interest is a big advantage.

"We look forward to the van being used widely throughout the Wellington region and having the opportunity for as many people as possible to access the service."