Emergency services have rushed to Kaiapoi Mill in Canterbury where one person is believed to have been trapped under machinery.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman confirmed they had been called to the worksite on Ranfurly St with reports that somebody was trapped by the leg.

They were working to free the person "under the guidance of St John", he said.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed they had sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to a "workplace incident".

Advertisement

They were still treating the patient at this stage, she said.

Police were also called at 1.40pm.