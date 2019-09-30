The grandson of an elderly couple found dead in their bed says his grandfather would not have been able to bear the thought that his ailing wife was dying.

William Feary, 33, has shared the heartbreaking revelation less than 24 hours since armed police officers and negotiators were called to his grandparents' home on Wairākei Rd in Burnside, Christchurch.

He told Stuff his grandfather, Bill Feary, in his early 80s, would not have acted "out of rage'' towards his grandmother Jill Feary, in her late 70s, whose health had deteriorated recently.

"He loved his wife with all his heart. He was the best thing for her and she was the best thing for him,'' William Feary said. "He just couldn't live without her. It seemed like a bit of pact.''

Police have confirmed that they were called to the property early on Monday morning after a suspected gunman phoned police and told them he had used a firearm and was about to turn it on himself.

Canterbury district commander Superintendent John Price said police received a phone call at 4.05am from an elderly man living at the house.

He told police he had used a firearm and was intending on doing self-harm.

Price said there was no further conversation after this, but the phone call continued and a loud noise was heard in the background.

A police negotiation team and armed offenders squad were called to the property immediately.

When officers entered, they found an elderly man and an woman dead on a bed, he said.

There were four firearms and about 100 bullets found at the scene.

Price said a homicide investigation had been launched since and there were 12 investigators on the case.

Authorities are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

"This is an absolute tragedy. It is a reminder to us all we need to care for each other, care for our neighbours and care for our wider community.''

Price also revealed that he understood there had been regular medical assistance required at the address.

- Starnews.co.nz, NZ Herald



