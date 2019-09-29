Police are attending a serious family harm incident that involved a firearm at a house in the Christchurch suburb of Burnside.

Officers were called to the house on Wairakei Rd just after 4am.

A police spokeswoman said it was a "firearms family harm incident" but could not give further updates. A statement was being prepared, she said.

A worker at the Z Burnside petrol station said she saw police officers putting down cones in front of Grahams Rd early this morning.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"I was coming in to work. It was just before 7 o'clock because that's when I started,'' she said.

A post to social media says a cordon is also in place on Kendal Ave.

More to come.