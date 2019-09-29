Police are attending a serious family harm incident that involved a firearm at a house in the Christchurch suburb of Burnside.

Officers were called to the house on Wairakei Rd just after 4am.

A police spokeswoman said it was a "firearms family harm incident" but could not give further updates. A statement was being prepared, she said.

A worker at the Z Burnside petrol station said she saw police officers putting down cones in front of Grahams Rd early this morning.

"I was coming in to work. It was just before 7 o'clock because that's when I started,'' she said.

A post to social media says a cordon is also in place on Kendal Ave.

