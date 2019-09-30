Scientists are about to use the latest gene-editing technology to create New Zealand's first "climate-smart" cow.

In a new $10m study, AgResearch scientists aim to pioneer dairy cattle that boast better milk production, greater heat tolerance, and fewer emissions.

AgResearch senior scientist Bjorn Oback said dairy cows had a "mutually detrimental" relationship with climate change, in that they both contributed to it through greenhouse gases like methane, and would suffer from its impacts.

But building in the traits that would slash emissions and adapt them to a warmer world couldn't be done through conventional breeding, for the simple reason it

