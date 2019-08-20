A panel convened by New Zealand's top scientific body, Royal Society Te Apārangi, this month joined calls for an overhaul of genetic engineering (GE) laws, after finding an "urgent need" for a fresh look at how we might use the contentious technology. The Prime Minister's chief science adviser has also shared with Jacinda Ardern her belief that laws governing gene-editing technologies were no longer fit for purpose. Environment Minister David Parker has now asked officials whether "lower" regulatory hurdles might be considered in some areas. Why are these calls coming now? Science reporter Jamie Morton talked to panel

