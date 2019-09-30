One person has been arrested in relation to making threats in Wellington this afternoon.

Police are working to clear several scenes in the Hutt Valley and central Wellington.

Corrections has confirmed a person made multiple bomb threats this afternoon, including against Community Corrections staff in Lower Hutt.

A Corrections vehicle near the Wellington Service Centre was checked and cleared by Police.

The Lower Hutt Service Centre was evacuated but has since been cleared.

"We take threats to the operation and security of our facilities extremely seriously and have detailed protocols for dealing with incidents of this nature", a Corrections spokesperson said.

Adelaide Rd was closed from King St to Rugby St at the Basin Reserve.

A witness said a white car was coned-off outside a BP service station on Adelaide Rd.

He could see police looking underneath the car.

The service station has been evacuated and the lights turned out.

Police sniffer dogs have been brought to the scene.

Metlink has told commuters to expect delays and diversions on bus routes 1, 29, 23z, 23e, 19e.

Market Grove in Lower Hutt has since reopened after being closed for about an hour.

Both Police and Fire and Emergency attended the scene.

About 30 children from an after school care centre went to a local library after they were told to evacuate.

Adelaide Rd is now open in both directions but Wellington City Council has advised there will be some delays while backlogged traffic clears.