Constitutional specialist and former Prime Minister Sir Geoffrey Palmer says British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's biggest error in the case over proroguing Parliament was not to offer the Supreme Court any reason for his decision.

Palmer said Britain was in a delicate constitutional crisis which could result in the breaking up of the United Kingdom.

Former Attorney-General Christopher Finlayson says to court seemed determined to make a ruling that wandered into the heart of politics, but he said it would be harder for that to happen in New Zealand because of a law passed in 2014.

Proroguing of Parliament -

