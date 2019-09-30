1 You left Parliament to become mayor three years ago. How is local body politics different?

It's a totally different beast. In government, the policies you develop are supported by party discipline. In council, everyone's an individual with their own views. Some councillors will start a meeting supporting one thing and then switch positions halfway through. While a prime minister has the power to dismiss someone, a mayor has neither sanction nor reward to offer so it's a constant process of persuasion. Local boards will have a different view again; and you consult on everything. It's very time-consuming.

2 How

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.