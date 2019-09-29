Emergency services have been to multiple crashes in the region this morning.

A person was trapped after their car rolled on Galatea Rd between Galatea Lookout and Black Rds just before 10am.

A police spokeswoman said police, fire crews and ambulance responded to the incident and both lanes were blocked.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was taken to Whakatāne Hospital with minor injuries.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a truck rolled on Tirohanga Rd near Taupō about 10.10am just south of Tirohanga School and police, ambulance, and fire services attended the scene.

A police spokeswoman said one person was initially trapped but was now out.

A St John spokeswoman said the person received minor injuries but did not need to be taken to hospital.

Police have also responded to a car off the road on State Highway 30.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened near the Rotoiti Rugby Club about 10.20am.

A St John spokeswoman said a person had moderate injuries but it was not clear whether they were being taken to hospital at this stage.