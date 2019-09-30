EDITORIAL

The Northland Forestry Awards in Whangarei could seem an unlikely venue for a political flare up - but anywhere seems fine for Provincial Growth Fund Minister Shane Jones to strike a match.

This time, the self-proclaimed "champion of forestry" is said - according to several witnesses, and confirmed by himself - to have warned the audience to vote for him or miss out on the billions he's doling out for provincial growth. One guest thought the words sounded like "bribery" while another described it as "buying votes".

Contacted after the ASB Stadium event, Jones said he didn't "resile one minute" from the claims guests made about his comments to the crowd.

Jones said he told the gathered representatives of the Northland forestry sector they had asked him for the support of NZ First leader Winston Peters, which he had gained. "This is reciprocity. If you want it, back it. You can expect to hear me say that every week from now on. Does it violate constitutional principles? I don't think so."

One of the disappointing outcomes from Jones' comments is the lack of wider surprise due to the frequency of his colourful outbursts. Earlier the same day, he'd suggested putting Fonterra executives on a "corporate bonfire of the economic vanity".

On reflection, the comments are reminiscent of National's 2015 by-election-time pledge - also in Northland - to spend $69 million replacing 10 one-lane bridges in Northland over the following six years. Incidentally, NZ First leader Winston Peters called that promise an election bribe. Pork barrel politics are one thing but to suggest having voters over a barrel is entirely another.

Victoria University political scientist Dr Bryce Edwards said Jones' approach was strikingly direct about the relationship between interest groups and politicians. "Shane Jones is putting things more bluntly than what other politicians might say in a more sophisticated way.

"It does make it sound as if he's using the Provincial Growth Fund as a way of distributing the spoils of victory to those who continue to provide the politicians with power."

To put it in perspective, it's not trying to induce a foreign power to dig dirt on a political rival, nor deploying dubious means to shut down Parliament. But there must be a limit to how much our politicians can brandish our money while uttering ultimatums.

Perhaps some criticism came close to penetrating Jones' hide as he later finger-pointed at "snake in the grass" employees of foreign forestry companies, and said they were "playing with fire" by doing the dirty work of the National Party. Maybe so, but they didn't make up the comments.

Herald political editor Audrey Young told Newstalk ZB that Jones' words could be considered stating the obvious but went too far. "It's really crass. Maybe he thought he was being funny but it's really not done."

There is a fine line between being blunt and leveraging votes with public money. To be blunt, Jones has overstepped the line, with comments vulgar and untenable.