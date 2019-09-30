EDITORIAL

The Northland Forestry Awards in Whangarei could seem an unlikely venue for a political flare up - but anywhere seems fine for Provincial Growth Fund Minister Shane Jones to strike a match.

This time, the self-proclaimed "champion of forestry" is said - according to several witnesses, and confirmed by himself - to have warned the audience to vote for him or miss out on the billions he's doling out for provincial growth. One guest thought the words sounded like "bribery" while another described it as "buying votes".

Contacted after the ASB Stadium event, Jones said he didn't "resile one

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.