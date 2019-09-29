Napier City Council tried to build a brand new $41.3 million aquatic centre by changing its tracks and leaving the community "at the station", a court has heard.

The hearing over whether the aquatic centre, the most expensive fully rate-payer funded project Napier has ever under-taken, should be sent out for reconsultation has kicked off at the High Court in Wellington today .

The case, between Napier City Council and Friends of Onekawa Aquatic Centre (the society), is being heard in front of Justice Karen Clark .

The society is aiming to halt the tendering process of the new million aquatic centre at Prebensen Drive, in order to have it re-consulted on.

In his opening statement, the society's lawyer, Martin Williams, said the case was not about which pool development option is best for Napier.

"This is a case about the process which Napier City Council followed in making the decision, being to close the Onekawa Aquatic Centre, and embark on the Council's largest ever capital project for a new aquatic centre at Prebensen Drive."

He said in November 2017, ratepayers were told a 50m pool redevelopment would be progressed as through the 2018-2028 long term plan (LTP).

"In April 2018, the council instead released a consultation document ahead of this LTP proposing to build a new 25m pool complex on Prebensen Drive, and to close the Onekawa Aquatic Centre.

He said the consultation process which council relied on was "manifestly inadequate", saying council changed its tracks and left the community at the station.

Lawyer for Napier City Council, Padraig McNamara , is expected to speak later in the hearing, which will run until Wednesday.

"Irreversible" construction and design work was prevented by an agreement between the two parties in July, however preparatory earthworks at the site have been allowed to continue.

