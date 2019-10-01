The rough and tumble of politics reared its head at a Lower Hutt mayoral debate this week when a council candidate allegedly shoulder-barged a former councillor.

Concert promoter Phil Sprey, a larger-than-life figure standing for a seat on the Hutt City Council, allegedly came up behind former councillor Max Shierlaw at the end of the meeting on Monday and gave him a good shove with his shoulder.

A complaint was laid with the police, who spoke with both parties and resolved the matter without any action.

Sprey said there was nothing to it, saying it was one of those things

