At the recent debate at Auckland University I asked a question of Mayor Phil Goff about the use of council vehicles by council staff. His reply was illuminating.

He said, and I directly quote, "If you want to really damage council productivity, make them walk, bike or go by bus!"

Goff is clearly saying that his staff (all 10,000 of them) are privileged and should be allowed to use ratepayer provided cars to get around Auckland while doing their jobs. But ratepayers and those in business are being forced ("encouraged") to use the very options that he disparages in his reply.

The public of Auckland do not have the luxury of this option. Auckland Council and Auckland Transport are choking the life out of motorists (Karangahape Rd is the latest example of this madness) while excusing themselves from the inconvenience that they themselves are causing.

Roger Hawkins, Ponsonby



Cycleway's a lemon

The picture included in Paul Little's column ( September 22 ) looks very much like the lemon that is Rotorua's green corridor.

With a change of leadership style at council level in 2013 there was a rush of blood to make dramatic changes asap and a cycleway was high on the list.

Consultants recommended linking what was already there via the lakefront. But no, that wasn't to be it and the $20,000 fee went down the gurgler. Before we knew it, parking spaces were removed, the new green corridor ducked and dived through the CBD crossing multiple roads, at times ducking up on to the footpath, and business dropped for retailers. Yes, cycling is good but people, especially in a tourist town, don't usually head into a CBD to shop riding a bike. Where do you put the shopping?

The green corridor wasn't used, is now looking unloved and faded, the footpaths have no feet and the mayor has stated it has outlived it use and should be deconstructed. All that after she was so enthusiastic about its creation a mere 5 years ago.

It's a definite "yes" for cycleways from me but in the right places for the right reason.

Paddi Hodgkiss, Rotorua



Electoral enigma

Could Mr Tamaki please explain how a large, noisy, intimidating group of bikers roaring all over Northland contributes to sensible local body political debate, road safety, reducing carbon emissions and increasing productivity as none of them seem to be working?

Steve Thomas, Titirangi



Temple of Thugby

A temple of Thugby on our waterfront? Only if it's named Stopping Sexual and Family Violence Stadium.

Janet Charman, Avondale



Hold the phone

There is an old saying that says "Stick to your knitting", or something like that. What happened to Spark Sport last weekend is exactly what happened to Telstra when they set about streaming the Football World Cup in to Australia.

Once upon a time, as the fairytale goes, they were both successful telephone companies. Is there a message there?

Phil Chitty, Albany



Too much talk

TV1 coverage is rubbish! All talk and no action. A disgrace. It should be live, free to air like the UK.

Bruce Tubb, Belmont



Colour blindness

On page 2 (Herald on Sunday, September 22) we see a picture of a sports fan painting the majority of their face with dark paint to embrace a sporting event (All Black supporters so they paint their face black).

On page 30 is a picture of a man with his face painted with dark paint to embrace the theme (Arabian, in general they have dark brown skin) of a dress-up party he attended.

What an incredible irony that one is judged by many to be so terribly racist and insensitive, and the other celebrated without a second thought.

Andrew Harford, St Heliers