Government has been told that its use of emergency accommodation to house rough sleepers is not sustainable. In some cases, it is paying private landlords four times the market rent to get people off the streets.

Landlords are charging the Government $300 a night to house homeless people in Auckland who have nowhere else to go.

One Auckland landlord says that rate is relatively cheap because the tenants are difficult, transient and cause a lot of damage.

But beneficiary advocates say rental owners are profiting off homelessness while offering little of the support that public housing provides.

The Ministry of

