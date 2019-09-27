A proposed new "Trumpp Rd" in Wanaka has hit a road block.

The street name would have commemorated a Dutch goldminer Johan Trumpp, who lived in Cardrona in the 1860s.

But the possible street name - and its possible association with US President Donald Trump - was met with criticism at a Wanaka Community Board meeting in Hawea yesterday.

Trumpp was one of 43 historical surnames provided by the Upper Clutha Historical Society to the Queenstown Lakes District Council planning and development department for future use as both street names and a way to commemorate notable people or features.

Deputy mayor Calum MacLeod said the only name he would question on the Wanaka and Hawea list was "Johan Trumpp".

Advertisement

"No matter how you look at it, Trumpp is Trump," he said.

Board member Ed Taylor pointed out it was spelled differently from the surname of the US President, but Cr MacLeod said "even with two Ps", it was "still Trump".

The board eventually agreed to approve only the full name "Johan Trumpp" for inclusion in the district council's list of suggested road names for Wanaka and Hawea.

All names were still subject to approval by iwi.

This article was first published in the Otago Daily Times.