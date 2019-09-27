Truck breakdowns are causing significant traffic delays for Auckland commuters this afternoon.
A truck breakdown has delayed southbound traffic in Auckland's Waterview Tunnel.
The NZ Transport Agency tweeted at 1.40pm, saying that the breakdown was blocking the left southbound lane in the tunnel.
At 2.30pm it said delays were now increasing and tow services were still en route to the tunnel.
At 2.55pm, NZTA tweeted that the truck had been towed and to expect southbound traffic congestion to ease.
In a separate incident on the Southern Motorway, a truck breakdown is blocking the left citybound lane between Papakura and Takanini.
NZTA tweeted that motorists should expect delays from Drury.
