Truck breakdowns are causing significant traffic delays for Auckland commuters this afternoon.

A truck breakdown has delayed southbound traffic in Auckland's Waterview Tunnel.

The NZ Transport Agency tweeted at 1.40pm, saying that the breakdown was blocking the left southbound lane in the tunnel.

At 2.30pm it said delays were now increasing and tow services were still en route to the tunnel.

Advertisement

UPDATE 2:30PM

This breakdown still blocking. Tow services are on route. Allow extra time with delays now increasing through the Southbound Waterview Tunnel. ^TPhttps://t.co/u9pCosQwDc — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) September 27, 2019

At 2.55pm, NZTA tweeted that the truck had been towed and to expect southbound traffic congestion to ease.

UPDATE 2:55PM

This breakdown now towed CLEAR. Expect delays through the Southbound Waterview Tunnel to start to ease. ^TPhttps://t.co/u9pCosQwDc — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) September 27, 2019

In a separate incident on the Southern Motorway, a truck breakdown is blocking the left citybound lane between Papakura and Takanini.

NZTA tweeted that motorists should expect delays from Drury.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - 3:15PM

A truck breakdown is blocking the left lane CITYBOUND between Papakura and Takanini. Pass with care and expect delays from Drury. ^TP pic.twitter.com/hWjBS1UGxg — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) September 27, 2019

More to come