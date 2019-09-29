COMMENT

President Donald Trump is currently making waves as he tries to position himself for the Nobel Peace Prize, which will be announced on Friday, October 11. He is suggesting he is deserving of this award, "for a lot of things" but has not received one yet because they are not given out fairly. It appears to irk him that, "they gave one to Obama".

The President is making these noises, as the bookies place the chances of his winning as 12th best. The front-runner is the young climate change activist Greta Thunburg. The 2nd placed favourite, but a bit

