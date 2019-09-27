Police investigating a possible serial stalker in Wellington have revealed re-testing DNA resulted in no new leads, and they are no closer to an arrest than a year ago.

However, detectives say they have found no proof the attacks were linked to one person - although it cannot be ruled out.

The Weekend Herald revealed last July that police believed a spate of sex assaults in the capital might be connected to a sole offender, with officers examining links between as many as 12 incidents.

In all of the cases, women were grabbed and dragged from secluded areas or walkways

SEXUAL ABUSE OR ASSAULTS - WHERE TO GET HELP: