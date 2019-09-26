Police are investigating a report that a man tried to coax a teenage girl into his vehicle repeatedly, despite her refusing to get in.

The incident happened on Papakura-Clevedon Rd yesterday afternoon.

"A teenage girl was approached by a man in a vehicle and spoken to,'' a police spokesman said.

"The man has reportedly asked the girl to get in to his vehicle, which she has refused.''

Police said the incident happened just before 4pm and officers are following lines of inquiry.

They are also appealing to anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area around that time to contact police immediately.

The incident comes after a 17-year-old girl was abducted from the Mt Roskill New World supermarket carpark on Friday, about 4pm. She was later sexually assaulted.

A 62-year-old man was yesterday found in Tauranga and was arrested and charged in relation to that incident.

A second man thought to have been with the 62-year-old during the attack remains on the loose and is urgently being sought by police.

On Sunday evening, police were also called out to the suburb of Blockhouse Bay, not far from Mt Roskill in Auckland, after a 29-year-old was similarly taken and sexually assaulted.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 105 or Crimestoppers Anonymously on 0800 555 111.