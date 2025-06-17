Seven people, including three children, were injured during the rampage. Photo / 123RF
WARNING: This story is about family violence and may be distressing.
An angry man struck his partner while she was holding a baby because she wouldn’t talk to him, before going on to injure six other people, including three children, in a fit of rage.
The rampage began whenthe intoxicated man approached his partner in her bedroom last November. When she wouldn’t engage with him he slapped her with an open palm 10 times on her thigh, causing immediate swelling and bruising.
He initially refused to get into the police car, bracing his legs against it.
The summary of facts showed the man’s partner received a black eye; two fractured teeth; a fracture of the greater tubercle of her left shoulder, (a crack of the upper arm bone); and bruising to her leg.
Two children were left with tender cheekbones, and the third child suffered a bleeding nose, significant swelling to the jaw and sore ribs.
The neighbour’s husband was left with a tender cheekbone, and his son received grazes to his head.
All the victims were vulnerable
Judge Callaghan said the man had a history of offending and family violence callouts.
The offending was aggravated by the fact he was serving a sentence of intensive supervision, a community-based rehabilitation sentence, at the time.
All the victims were vulnerable and the offending occurred in their homes where they should expect safety and security, the judge said.
“In respect of the children, a significant breach of trust by being assaulted by a parent.
“In respect of the partner, an aggravating feature is that initially she held the young baby, but was able to put that down, but the children, particularly the three I mentioned, witnessed the violence and I am not double-counting because they, themselves were subsequently assaulted and there was a threat at least on the partner and the actual use of a weapon in respect of the (one of the children).”
From the information in front of him, the judge said the man was an alcoholic and prior to the incident, appeared to have been coping, having undergone rehabilitation.
He and his partner were planning a wedding.
However, alcohol or intoxication was not a mitigating feature, although addiction to alcohol should be considered by the court when considering personal mitigating features, Judge Callaghan said.
Judge Callaghan sentenced the man to 28 months’ jail on charges of injuring with intent, assaulting children, assaulting neighbours, assaulting a police officer, resisting police, behaving threateningly, unlawfully being in a building and breaching intensive supervision.
