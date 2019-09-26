A man is knocked out cold and he hits the ground. His attacker calmly steps over him and walks in to seemingly order pizza.

Shocking CCTV footage has been released by police in a bid to bring the man to justice in what they are calling a "cowardly" random attack on an innocent member of the public.

​

The incident took place at the Pizza Hut on Chadwick St, in Greerton, in Tauranga on Wednesday, April 10. Emergency services were called to the scene just before 7.30pm.

Advertisement

Almost six months later, the victim continues the road to recovery after suffering brain bleeds, a fractured eye socket and ongoing health and emotional issues related to the unprovoked attack.

The case was screened on last night's Police Ten 7.

Tauranga Serious Assault Bay of Plenty & Taupo Police know there are definitely people who can tell them who this guy is so if you know him, call 0800 107 INFO and hit #9 for a direct line to the investigators You can message any of tonight's OCs here www.police.govt.nz/stolenwanted/ten7 Posted by Police Ten 7 on Wednesday, 25 September 2019

Minutes before the attack, a man in a white hooded shirt - with the hood up the whole time - kicks down the pizza sign in front of the store.

"Our victim's pulled up and come to the doorway here...stopped because he's seen the sign lying on the ground.

"And then from out of nowhere, the male has just come up from behind and given him an almighty shove.

'HE'S FALLEN LIKE A RAG DOLL'

The victim was left with a broken eye socket and brain bleeds. Photo / NZ Police

"[The victim] didn't know this was coming so he's had no chance to brace himself. He's hit his head on the doorway - and this has possibly knocked him out then.

"He's fallen like a rag doll on to the ground and clearly unconscious. The male just stepped over him and carried on into the store.''

Advertisement

Blurred photos of the victim show him in hospital - one of his eyes completely bruised dark purple and bulging.

The man wanted in a cowardly attack in Tauranga. Photo / NZ Police

The attacker, who is earlier shown arriving in a white car just outside the Pizza Hut with two women, is later seen just outside the store before he gets into his vehicle and drives off.

Police have been in touch with the registered owner of the car. However, officers say she would did not provide any information about the man's identity.

People who may recognise the man or the two women he is with are being urged to contact police immediately.

Anyone with information is urged to call Tauranga Police on 07-577 4300 or anonymously on CrimeStoppers: 0800 555 111.