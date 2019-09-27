Letter of the week: Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead

Fixing the climate crisis and the positive messages coming through Simon Wilson's article (Weekend Herald, September 27) is a much welcome read and an easy one for us to understand and with the will of the people, put into practice.

As scientists stated in a May 2019 documentary "Ice On Fire" there are two things we have to do to save our planet: stop putting green house gasses up, or bring them down. Each individual scientist interviewed in this film, showed an expertise in their particular field. They explained quite simply how we can use nature and human ingenuity to solve this problem of our declining planet.

Since the industrial revolution we have pumped 1.4 trillion tons of carbon into the atmosphere. The difficulty here is Co2 can't pass into the atmosphere, so comes back down and heats us up. The seriousness of this is our planet likes to work on time scales of millions of years and we don't. If we can cause this damage in about 250 years, the worst over the last 100, what's to stop us working even faster to undo the damage? The only thing stopping us is, as Greta Thunberg says, those in positions of power aren't listening to the scientists.

Protest support

The article, Covering Climate Now (Weekend Herald, September 21) by Simon Wilson , should be compulsory reading for all citizens, especially aspiring politicians - and demonstrates great journalism.

Those who deny climate change arising from human activity and/or bad practice, are either uninformed or have an agenda such as weak politicians beset by lobbyists.

As a nation, we pride ourselves on "punching above our weight", and being brave and resolute under adversity, and we are blessed with a present Prime Minister who would be highly sought after in Australia, the United Kingdom or even the US.

The bickering of the National Party leaders, supported by some right-wing columnists and interest groups, have in no way diminished the international standing of Ms Ardern, resulting from the Christchurch Call and increasing social media support from the giant tech companies.

Ultimately, the national response to global warming is the challenge for us but the Vice-Chancellor of Auckland University, Stuart McCutcheon, has denied a request for support of a student protest in Auckland.

Auckland is apparently the only university in New Zealand not to support the initiative.

As a graduate of Auckland University, I am ashamed of this - a matter vital to the future not only of humanity, but very likely all animal and plant life as we know it.

Jon Maplesden, Manurewa.



Erebus memorial

If the notion of a new Erebus Memorial has become so thorny (Weekend Herald, September 21), perhaps the original memorial at NZ's largest cemetery - Waikumete - should stand.

I remember attending the large 25th memorial service there, which was truly memorable.

Many people were there, including those bereaved, as well as representatives from Air NZ and members of the public. We viewed the victims' names on the huge plaque and left flowers at the base.

Following the formalities, there were many tears shed and words said.

People remained gathered for a long time afterwards, in the leafy pretty garden area, reflecting on their own memories of that dreadful, daunting day, when everyone seems to remember exactly where they and what they were doing,

at the time of when the ghastly news broke.

Colleen Wright, Botany Downs.



House flipping

Your correspondent Susan Grimsdell (Weekend Herald, September 21) appears to believe that the existence of a capital gains tax would have deterred the flipping of houses.

She is wrong. A CGT would have made not one iota of difference, because it is a tax on capital gain.

As house flipping is a "buy with the intention of reselling" transaction under existing tax law, it is a trading transaction not a capital one.

Therefore any profits are already taxable as income. In most cases this would be at the rate of 33 per cent.

Thus any profits from flipping are already caught in the existing taxation net, and always have been.

Peter Lewis, Forrest Hill.



Unbiased history

In his letter, H E H Perkins (Weekend Herald, September 21) expresses the view that any teaching of New Zealand history in our schools must be unbiased. He then goes on to state that even if it starts off neutral, the danger is that certain people in the Education Department and outside with an agenda, would steadily chip away so that it eventually becomes 100 per cent Māori good and British bad.

The reality is, history done properly never has a bias, it should always be based on evidence and fact. The tone of this letter puts the writer's own agenda on display for all to see. Could it be that the history of our country has not been taught for over 150 years because people with similar views to this writer, can not deal with the reality that the early British colonists committed many atrocities against the native Māori people?

We have lived for 150 years now in a right wing conservative echo chamber of British good and Māori bad. It's about time we had some balance and the truth came out, after all grown ups are supposed to be able to deal with the truth aren't they?

Edward J Lye, Kawhia.



Silk road

Michelle Dickinson (Weekend Herald, September 21) has a long way to go if she thinks the public will be enamoured by news that scientists have been dissecting spiders for decades in attempting, and failing, to farm their silk.

Equally troubling is the news that they have genetically engineered fungi into making silk protein. Some fungi, she will be well aware, can exhibit animal-like behaviour in choosing to grow toward food. Perhaps, in her next column, she can tell us all about genetically engineered children, and the use of CRISPR to splice human DNA into primates to grow them into humanoids. She is right about one thing. The world does need saving — from them.

Derek Schulz, Raumati Beach.



Golden years

By 2033 the number of people aged 65+ in Auckland will have almost doubled to 233,650. Such a major demographic change presents our communities with huge challenges but also the opportunity to ensure that people can grow old with dignity and continue to participate in society.October 1 is "International Day of the Older Person", a day decreed by the UN to celebrate older people and focus attention on the needs and challenges faced by many of them. It's also a time for everyone, families and organisations to acknowledge and say thank you for the huge contribution older people make to our communities. Mentoring, volunteering, looking out for the neighbourhood, caring for children, sharing wisdom and experience and being in paid work and leading businesses are some of the many ways New Zealanders aged 65+ contribute.

It is long overdue that we change our attitudes about people of different ages and ageing. One of the best ways to combat ageism is to share our stories, share experiences and connect with people of different ages – including the older members of our community.

On October 1, 2019 I urge you to reach out and celebrate the older people in your life by spending some time with them. Talk with them, share food, celebrate the richness they bring to your lives. If we can do this, we truly will have something to celebrate.

Kevin Lamb, chief executive, Age Concern Auckland.



Prime motivator

Our Prime Minister is not perfect but her week in New York has emphasised that to be successful in International politics one must have presence and the ability to command respect from ones peers. Jacinda Ardern has matched that criteria and as a result reminded the world that New Zealand is worthy of attention. This respect opens the doors for our trade negotiators and reminds the tourist we could be the place to visit. A job well done.

Reg Dempster, Albany.



A quick word

It was good sportsmanship to see the ABs hugging the SA team after their match. After all its only a game. Far better to make rugby ... not war. Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.

This rugby thing is grossly overdone. It gets rather tiresome. Jack Waters, Taupō.

Don't bring back Buck, bring back the line formation with a good leap in the air at the end for lineout practice. Mark Holms, Piha.

May I suggest to Lois McGough (Weekend Herald, September 21) that she tunes into one of the many other radio stations available which also give the time. Janet Boyle, Orewa.

Lizzie Marvelly's silence over the Labour Party sex scandal is deafening. One wonders if she would have been quite so reticent had a similar scandal taken place within the National Party. Pat Taylor, Bethlehem.

Your correspondent Gillian Dance (Weekend Herald, September 21) fails to see that by subsidising the film industry, the Government is still getting a return on its investment. Seventy five per cent of something still beats 100 per cent of nothing. Maxine Samson, Whakatāne.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has met with Fletcher hierarchy. Read: Kiwis taxpayers will foot the bill for any compensation. Mark Lewis-Wilson, Mangonui.

I have been under the impression the mayoralty was a two-horse race. Imagine my surprise when my ballot paper arrived to find something in the region of 20 names vying for this poisoned chalice. Twenty candidates should imply a vibrant level of democratic debate. Crispin Caldicott, Warkworth.

Maybe when the students start protesting in their own time, we might take more notice. Grant W Blake, Green Bay.

The Parnell Rose Garden view is one of Auckland's small treasures and should not be destroyed by a large concrete Erebus memorial there. It is understandable that those concerned want remembrance, but it should not be by destroying a precious part of Auckland. Harold Coop, Remuera.

Has anybody considered Monte Cecilia Park in Hillsborough for the Erebus memorial? There's a quiet spot in the south-west corner, behind where the primary school once stood. It looks out to the Manukau Harbour. Plenty of parking too. Merle Gin, Epsom.

I thought the Erebus memorial was down on a lawn beside Tom Pearce Dr, just before the start of Puhinui Rd. Surely that is the right place for an aero accident memorial? Cliff Ginders, Ōtāhuhu.

America suffers from a mass shooting every week, citizens carry guns and are allowed to protect themselves but when 6 year olds have a meltdown at school they are put in handcuffs and arrested. Priorities? Only in America. Marie Kaire, Whangārei.

The last few days of rain in Auckland is undoubtedly proof of climate change. Denis Satalic, Northcross.

Julie-Anne Genter, when announcing funding for a new road by-passing the Manawatu Gorge, stated that the previous government had failed to provide funding.Not surprising considering that the gorge was closed shortly before the 2017 general election. A J Petersen, Kawerau.