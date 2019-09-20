Angry Parnell residents are threatening to protest at a turning-of-the-sod ceremony for a national memorial to mark the country's worst air disaster.

This year marks the 40th anniversary since sightseeing flight TE901 crashed into Mt Erebus in Antarctica, killing all 257 on board.

The memorial, called Te Paerangi Ataata - Sky Song, incorporates a stainless steel walkway projecting outward to the horizon.

The Government wants to build it on a lawn in Dove-Myer Robinson Park, also known as the Parnell Rose Gardens, overlooking Judges Bay.

It is supported by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff and a

