Canterbury Police will leave no stone unturned as part of the homicide investigation into the death of Rakaia farmer Tony Waldron.

Police initially believed the father of two was shot, however, on Sunday it was announced they did not believe that to be the case.

Waldron was discovered dead at his home on Gardiners Rd, Rakaia last Wednesday morning by a colleague.

The 29-year-old's family said they were devastated by his death.

Advertisement

Following searches on the farm and through an irrigation pond and effluent pond, police were shifting the focus of their search.

Police officers would be scouring the Rakaia river bed, Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested said.

"The inquiry team continue to work long hours and are leaving no stone unturned in the hunt for those responsible for Waldron's death.

"The team have executed a search warrant at a property in Papanui in Christchurch and a scene examination is under way there.

"A vehicle has also been seized and that too will be forensically examined in the coming days."

Police had previously said they did not believe Waldron's death was a random incident.

However, they assured the public there did not appear to be any other risk to the community.

Again, police urged anyone with information that could assist their investigation to contact them on 105 or visit the nearest police station.

Advertisement

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.