Five people have been injured in a serious crash in Kawakawa Bay, south of Auckland.

One of the victims is in a serious condition, while the other four are said to have suffered minor injuries.

Emergency crews are at the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd.

A police spokeswoman said they received reports of a crash about 8.50am.

St John spokeswoman said multiple ambulances - including a first response and a rapid response crew - have been called to the scene.

A Westpac Rescue Helicopter is also at the site, as are fire crews.