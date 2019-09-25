The body of a student found at a university flat lay unnoticed for nearly two months, it's been reported.

Stuff reports that the male student was only discovered when fellow students at the University of Canterbury's Sonoda Christchurch Campus accommodation noticed an odour and raised the alarm.

Police were called to the flats on Monday night.

Specialist police teams have been called in to help with the formal identification of the body, Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Johnson said. The process is ongoing.

"Police are concluding a scene examination today at a university residence in Ilam, Christchurch where a male was discovered deceased on Monday evening," he said in a statement.

A post-mortem examination was conducted last night.

"Police continue to make a number of inquiries around what happened to assist the Coroner, who will ultimately rule on cause of death," Johnson said.

"Police are working closely with the family and the University of Canterbury through this process.

"If anyone has information that may help police, please let us know by calling 105."

A University of Canterbury (UC) spokeswoman said the community was "saddened by the news of the sudden death of a student and the university is supporting those affected by the loss".

"UC is committed to supporting the safety and wellbeing of all staff and students," she said.

"We'd like to encourage staff and students to take care of themselves and each other and remind everyone that counselling is available and free for students and staff."