The Auckland District Health Board has sought advice on stopping women living outside its boundaries from using its facilities for booked inductions and caesarean sections.

Restrictions would be highly controversial, mostly affect women on the North Shore and in West and South Auckland, and pile pressure on neighbouring hospitals.

The DHB told the Herald there are no "immediate" plans to change policies for booking Auckland City Hospital secondary birthing facilities, used for interventions like inductions. Any reforms in future "will be carefully developed and introduced".

"We have never turned away a woman who needs our care," said Dr Robert Sherwin,

