An Auckland shop manager is calling for tougher laws on crime after she was again robbed at knifepoint yesterday.

Manager Chanthavy Lim's East Tamaki store was robbed shortly after 2.15am, when two people rushed the two workers in the store.

She was placing a sign outside when a person dressed head-to-toe in black suddenly started pushing her towards the counter, threatening her with a knife.

The offender then smashed stacks of takeaway cups to the ground, while another person raced into the store and leapt over the counter.

After a scuffle, Lim was forced to help empty the cash register.

The pair then made off with a container holding cigarettes valued at up to $8000.

Lim said she had been burgled seven or eight times and robbed another three.

That included an incident in May last year where she thought she might die as she was punched and threatened with a knife.

But she said throughout the ordeal yesterday she was more worried about her dad, who suffered a shoulder injury during the struggle.

The police had been good but the law did not always give them much power, she said.

"The New Zealand law is a little bit weak in protecting business owners.

"What I want is the Government to change the law and try to protect us."

Detective Sergeant Rob Hunkin, of the Counties Manukau CIB, said police were investigating an aggravated robbery at a bakery in East Tamaki.

"Neither of the store attendants were seriously injured as a result.

"Police are continuing to make enquiries into the incident."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 09 261 1321 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.