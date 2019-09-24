Quick reactions from a group of Rotorua locals saved a man's life when he was found unresponsive in his car on Sunset Rd.

With no pulse, the man's fate was not looking good.

But Rohan Knowles, Simon Kirner and Selena Layne acted quickly, along with perfect timing from ambulance paramedic Jordan Retemeyer and emergency medical assistant Amelia Fleming and an off-duty firefighter, who happened to be driving past.

Knowles and Kirner pulled the man from his car, cut his shirt open and started CPR while the ambulance officer worked quickly to get a defibrillator ready.

He was "shocked" once before

