A pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by a van on Malfroy Rd has been identified as a Rotorua Intermediate student.

A post on the Rotorua Intermediate School Facebook page said "A RIS student was involved in an accident with a vehicle as he was walking home after school today."

"His parents have been in contact with (Rotorua Intermediate Principal) Mr de Thierry. He is ok and recovering well."

The incident happened at the intersection of James St and Malfroy Rd just after 3pm on Monday.

Advertisement

The person was taken to Rotorua Hospital and the Serious Crash Unit was advised.