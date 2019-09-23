A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of Napier man Alex Latimer last year.

David James Lothian, 27, pleaded guilty to the murder, along with two charges of aggravated robbery, one of arson and one of reckless driving.

Lothian appeared in front of High Court Justice Robert Dobson in the Napier High Court on Tuesday, represented by Roger Philip.

Alex Latimer, whose body was found in Te Haroto last year. Photo / Givealittle

Alex Latimer went missing on September 30 2018, and his body found on October 6, following an extensive search of a property in Te Haroto, about 55km up the Napier-Taupo Road.

