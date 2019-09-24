Pool game

Your article on the Whau Local Board (NZ Herald, September 23) contained implications for all local boards and the citizens of Auckland.
Your report referred to $104 million of ratepayers money to be spent on an aquatic centre in Avondale, possibly on the 15ha of public land being set aside on the Avondale Racecourse.
At the same time the Albert-Eden Local Board is advocating to redevelop Chamberlain Park, including the possibility of an aquatic centre, citing the new residences to be provided at the Unitec site as part of the reasons for their plan.
Travel distances from the western edge of

Two-day wonders

Sympathy

Life pressures

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Doctor fees

Port building

Spark Sport

Denigration

King coal

Cannabis cost

Related articles:

Short & Sweet

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.