Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters said today marked two years since the 2017 election.

"Two years since New Zealanders said they have had enough of the status quo."

He said the Government is making progress on its agenda and talked up the state of the economy, saying it's in good shape and is growing.

He said there are global issues beyond New Zealand's control, but the Government domestic agenda is strong.

He called out the Opposition, saying it has based its brand on "fake news".

He is fronting media this afternoon at the post-cabinet press conference while Jacinda Ardern is in New York at the UN.

Peters is likely to continue to be pressed on the Spark streaming issue, after levelling criticism at the telco on Sunday.

He called it an "abject disaster" for Spark and vowed that that Government would get to the bottom of the issue.

"I can assure you we will find out as fast as possible as to what on earth is not going on," he told Newstalk ZB's Weekend Collective this afternoon.

Peters may provide an update as to what the Government has uncovered.

He is also likely to tout the Government's moves to provide tax incentives to businesses looking to invest to expand their operations.

This morning, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced that the Government will make conducting 'feasibility expenditure' tax-deductible.

In other words, businesses will be able to claim a tax deduction on any losses up to $10,000 as a result of attempting to expand their business through investment.

The Acting Prime Minister will also touch on what was discussed in cabinet, and provide an outline for announcements the Government will make this week.